FactSet to acquire wealth management unit from ICE

FactSet (FDS -0.8% ) has agreed to acquire Interactive Data Managed Solutions from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.7% ), as a means of shoring up its global wealth management offering.

Terms weren't disclosed. No regulatory approvals are required, though, and FactSet says the deal will close during its fiscal third quarter.

IDMS has more than 300 employees in Europe and the United States, and offers real-time market data desktops, customizable Web portals and mobile solutions.

The deal adds "significant scale" to FactSet's growth plans for wealth management, says CEO Phil Snow.