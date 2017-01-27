Caterpillar rebounds as analyst sees "green shoots" not far away

Caterpillar (CAT +1.1% ) shares are bouncing back, making it likely that yesterday’s decline was a blip on the way to further gains, Credit Suisse analysts say in reiterating their Outperform rating.

The firm notes that while CAT trimmed 2017 guidance, mining aftermarket improved sequentially for the third quarter in a row and Q4 2016 represented the first Y/Y improvement, and December orders were up by double digits for resources broadly and for construction in North America and the EU.

CAT also sees pricing as neutral to positive for 2017, implying that the worst is over, and dealer inventory levels seem in better shape, boosting Credit Suisse's confidence that "green shoots are more in the near term vs. further out."

Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $116-$119 target range, up from $92-$95, as goodwill impairment risk is diminishing while revenue and earnings appear likely to improve from a cyclical bottom.