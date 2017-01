The total U.S. rig count jumped by another 18 to 712 following last week's increase of 35, according to Baker Hughes' weekly survey.

The oil rig count rose by 15 to 566 for its 12th increase in the past 13 weeks, while gas rigs gained 3 to 145; one rig is labeled miscellaneous.

Levels continue to grow higher vs. a year ago, when 498 oil rigs and 121 gas rigs were active.

