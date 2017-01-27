Roche's Tecentriq gaining on Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in lung cancer

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) is grabbing market share from Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +2.3% ) top seller Opdivo (nivolumab) in second-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a development that contributed to BMY's softer earnings guidance this year.

Bristol-Myers chief commercial officer Murdo Gordon recently told analysts that Opdivo has surrendered 10% of its position to Tecentriq, approved in October 2016, a year after Opdivo got the nod from the FDA.

Roche has not disclosed the precise sales numbers for Tecentriq, saying only that it has "seen a good launch."

Opdivo is now Bristol-Myers' #1 seller, passing former leader Eliquis in Q4. It has generated almost $3.8B in sales over the past four quarters.

Source: Reuters