Retail sell-off tied to border tax anxiety

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Caitlin Webber says Wal-Mart (WMT -2% ), Target (TGT -1.5% ), Best Buy (BBY -4% ) and Costco (COST -1.7% ) would face billions of dollars in extra import costs under a border adjustment tax as proposed by the GOP.

Senior Trump administration officials are said to be favoring the tax in some form, despite some up and down signals from POTUS.

Add to the list posted earlier of retail stocks trading lower Stein Mart (SMRT -4.7% ), Zumiez (ZUMZ -4.4% ), Pier 1 Imports (PIR -4.8% ), The Children's Place (PLCE -3.7% ), Five Below (FIVE -3.6% ), RH (RH -5.2% ), Chico's FAS (CHS -3.8% ), DSW (DSW -2.5% ), Cato (CATO -2.8% ), Williams-Sonoma (WSM -3% ), Carter's (CRI -3.5% ), Iconix Brand Group (ICON -4.4% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -3.8% ), Perry Ellis (PERY -2.9% ), PVH (PVH -2.6% ) and Steven Madden (SHOO -2.7% ).

