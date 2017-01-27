BT stabilizes; CEO says Italy scandal 'under control'

Shares in BT Group (BT +0.1% ) have stabilized after a slight decline this morning following earnings that were hit by an Italian accounting scandal.

Revenues grew but pretax profit fell 37% as BT's global services unit (which includes Italy) saw core earnings drop 69%.

The company took a £530M writedown based on the complex accounting situation in Italy, and it's cut targets: It sees underlying revenue "broadly flat" for 2016-2017, EBITDA of £7.6B and a normalized free cash flow of about £2.5B. For 2017-2018, it sees both underlying revenue and EBITDA broadly flat, and normalized free cash flow of £3B-£3.2B.

The scandal's under control, says CEO Gavin Patterson: "Many of our shareholders are unhappy and they have a right to be. Frankly I am angry that the integrity of BT has been undermined by the wrongdoing of a few individuals in one part of the business."

"The situation is now under control, we have already appointed new management and as you would expect we are proactively providing assistance for the Italian authorities," he said.