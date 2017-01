Zayo Group (ZAYO +1.2% ) has closed an offering of $800M in debt tied to its acquisition of Electric Lightwave.

The company closed on $800M in 5.75% senior notes due 2027.

It had entered an amended credit agreement where it repriced an existing $1.85B in term loans at 99.75% of par, and added a new $650M term loan tranche at 99.75% of par.

That latter tranche along with the proceeds of the 2027 notes offering will be used to fund the EL deal.