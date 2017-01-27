Trio of BDCs raised capital with convertible debt this week

It's a positive development, says Ryan Lynch of KBW, liking the paper's low cost, fixed rate (all between 3.75% and 4.5%), and unsecured nature.

The three: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC), and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX).

The amount raised could total $750M if the underwriters exercise their greenshoes, and Ares and Hercules both boosted the deal sizes while they were being sold. The option to convert kicks in when the share prices rise 15% from current levels.

In addition to that news, both Hercules and Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) announced their intention to call some higher cost notes, and replace them with cheaper debt.