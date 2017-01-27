Vanguard cuts fees on 21 mutual funds

Coming on top of last month's lower expense ratio for 35 funds, Vanguard today announces cuts on another 21, resulting in $25M of savings for their investors.

The largest cut is one of 25 basis points to the Vanguard Capital Value Fund (MUTF:VCVLX). mostly due to a performance-based advisory fee adjustment.

Others of note (via Johanna Bennett at Barron's): The expense ratio of the $6.6B Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund (MUTF:VSEQX) dropped three basis points to 0.18%, that of the $1.5B Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund (MUTF:VSTCX) dropped five basis points to 0.29%, and that of the $1.5B Vanguard U.S. Value Fund (MUTF:VUVLX) dropped three basis points to 0.23%.

Full list here