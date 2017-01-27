Liza discovery to flow at 100K bbl/day, Exxon exec says

Exxon Mobil's (XOM -0.3%) giant Liza discovery offshore Guyana will have an average production of 100K bbl/day of oil when it begins flowing in 2020, according to the company's country manager speaking at a Trinidad and Tobago energy conference.
XOM says it plans to use a FPSO unit to produce the oil and then export it, and is confident of meeting the early start-up deadline because of the use of “cutting edge” technology.
XOM is operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block that contains the Liza discovery, while Hess (HES -2.7%) owns a 30% stake and Cnooc's (CEO -0.9%) Nexen has 25%.
