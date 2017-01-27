General Dynamics rides to record territory on bullish outlook

General Dynamics (GD +3.6% ) pushes to an all-time record high after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings on higher sales across all its business units and offering a strong outlook through the end of the decade.

GD CFO Jason Aiken said in today's earnings conference call that the company forecasts sales rising an average 5.6%/year through 2020, reflecting an expansion of its backlog to nearly $60B.

Aiken sees 2017 EPS of $9.50-$9.55, well short of the $10.05 analyst consensus, but GD's early adoption of new accounting rules led it to shift some of this year’s business into 2016; sales are expected to climb as high as $31.4B, a 2.5% improvement from the restated 2016 total.

The CFO was bullish about sales of Gulfstream business jets, with orders improving in H2 2016 and a solid pipeline for the current quarter.