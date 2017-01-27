Billionaire Slim pledges to help Mexico negotiate with Trump

At a rare news conference, private Mexican mogul Carlos Slim -- chief of America Movil (NYSE:AMX), Telmex, Samsung Mexico and Grupo Carso (OTCPK:GPOVY), and top shareholder in the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) -- said he's willing to help Mexico's government negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump as tensions escalate between the two trade partners.

Pledges by Trump during the campaign to build an extensive border wall had drawn criticism from Slim, who worried that such a move would wreck the U.S. economy. After the election, though, the two men dined together at Trump's Florida resort in what was described as a cordial meeting where Slim got a "very positive" impression.

The wall is back in the forefront after Trump signed an executive order committing to build it.

Today Slim called on all Mexicans to unite behind President Enrique Pena Nieto, saying the country needed to negotiate from strength against a "great negotiator" in Trump.

