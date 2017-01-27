Chevron’s Watson says Permian points the way back to profitability

Chevron (CVX -2.5% ) points to weak refining margins and extensive downtime at its Richmond, Calif., refinery to explain sharp misses in Q4 earnings and full-year cash flow, and CEO John Watson touts the Permian Basin to help push its way back to full-year profits in 2017.

"The trend of spend is down," Watson said in today's earnings conference call, forecasting CVX will be cash flow neutral this year. "We've made remarkable progress bringing our costs down."

But Watson promises that CVX's activity in the Permian will grow, saying he is "not capital limited" in the red-hot region, but the company must be sure "we get good returns on it and that we properly evaluate the acreage."

The CEO says tight oil plays such as the Permian and other North American unconventional oil areas could make up 25% of CVX’s production by 2025.

Edward Jones analyst Brian Youngberg is optimistic, saying CVX probably will be able to cover all its costs this year with cash flow and generate excess cash as soon as 2018, and that major oil and gas projects that required huge cash infusions during the past several years are mostly complete and poised to begin contributing profits.