Lockheed welcomes review, says F-35 is only fitting plane for U.S.

After dipping almost 2% earlier as incoming Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered a review of its F-35 program, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has reclaimed some lost ground, now down just 0.6% after flattening out earlier.

The company's issued a statement saying it's "ready to support" the review and "welcomes the appropriate focus on affordability and capability."

It's confident that a thorough analysis will show only the F-35 can meet "21st century air superiority requirements of all of our military services."

"We also believe there are opportunities to continue to drive down program costs by using sound buying practices such as multi-year procurement that enable the government to purchase thousands of critical components at an economic scale," it continued.