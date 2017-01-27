NYT slips as Slim says he's been selling out of stake

New York Times Co. (NYT -0.8%) minutes ago dropped 1.9% as Carlos Slim continued a rare news conference by saying he's been selling shares of his stake in the company for some time.
Slim is NYT's biggest shareholder. Earlier in his appearance, he pledged to help unite Mexico in negotiating with U.S. President Trump as tensions escalate over a potential border wall.
Source: Bloomberg
Updated 4:01 p.m.: After multiple sources reported Slim talking about selling his stake, CNBC is saying that Slim's spokesman has told the network that he hasn't sold shares recently and isn't selling now. As trades settle, NYT has closed out the regular session up 0.6%.
