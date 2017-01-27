Sanchez Energy would be prudent to issue equity, analyst says

Sanchez Energy (SN +2.9% ) could issue stock to aid financing its pending purchase of Anadarko Petroleum’s Eagle Ford assets, Capital One analyst Phillips Johnston says.

SN management said at its analyst day that the company would not need to issue equity, but would not go so far as to say they would not issue more shares, according to Johnston, who rates shares at Equal Weight.

SN's current funding plan involves a combination of cash, new debt and new non-convertible preferred stock, which Johnston says does not “meaningfully” reduce the company's high leverage ratios “if preferreds are treated as debt.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word