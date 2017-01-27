Looking at parks and films, Piper Jaffray gives Disney a boost

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 1.2% today after a (lately uncommon) analyst's boosting estimates, due to strength at the business outside ESPN.

In revisiting the company's long-term model, Piper Jaffray said it boosted estimates and raised its price target to $130 from $115, implying 19% upside.

"Based on our analysis of the upcoming projects across Parks and Resorts, the future film slate at the Disney Studio and its impact on Consumer Products, we are raising our average annual growth expectations by 100bps over the next four years," writes analyst Stan Meyers.

"While we are reducing our estimates across Cable Networks, growth at other segments results in a more rapid expansion of the overall model (Op Income expanding by 25% by FY20 vs 17% previously)," he adds. "We believe the upcoming Disney film slate combined (with) the potential tax reform and M&A will drive significant value over the next five years, further widening Disney’s competitive moat and improving margins as a result."