Eco-Stim Energy +66% as it expands operations into Oklahoma

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES +66.7% ) explodes higher on news it has executed a one-year contract, with an option for a second year, to expand its pressure pumping operations in Oklahoma for "a well-capitalized and established" U.S. E&P company.

ESES expects the contract to provide entry into the fast growing oil and gas region, and to generate positive cash flow with attractive returns.

ESES says it will utilize an EcoStim well stimulation fleet to complete roughly two wells per month, using a combination of conventional diesel powered pumping units and its turbine powered units which have been operating in Argentina.