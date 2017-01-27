Sprint presses short-term promo of its unlimited-data offering for $50

Amid a swing back toward "unlimited-data" plans from major wireless carriers, Sprint (S -2.2% ) is upping its promo ante by offering a limited-time $50/month deal.

The promotion's good for new customers and for four days only, new CMO Roger Solé notes in a blog post that also offers two unlimited lines for $90/month total. And while its ostensible target is unlimited-unfriendly Verizon (VZ +1% ), Sprint's fellow aggressive promoter T-Mobile (TMUS -1.5% ) could take a hit.

"Welcome to 2017, Verizon," he writes about Verizon's latest offer of 5 GB/month for $55. “No one wants to watch a data meter and change their habits to meet your plan restrictions."