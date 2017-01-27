Stocks muddle through but hold on to weekly gains

Stocks closed little changed following a weak report on U.S. economic growth and mixed earnings results, but the major indexes still ended higher for the week.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted their first positive week in three weeks, as the S&P added 1%, the Dow climbed 1.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.9%; all three top indexes hit new all-time highs during the week.

But stocks have barely moved since Wednesday's close, with the five heaviest weighted sectors - tech, financials, health care, consumer discretionary and industrials - seeing gains or losses of no more than 0.1%.

"The GDP confirms what we already knew: The U.S. economy is stuck in this growth range," says Michael Arone of State Street Global Advisors, and the market "is looking forward to fiscal policy boosting this economy."

U.S. Treasury prices fell for the week, but closed today in positive territory near its highest levels of the day; the 10-year yield settled 2 bps lower at 2.48%.

U.S. crude oil slid 1.1% to settle at $53.17/bbl.