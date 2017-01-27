Nexus pipeline partners ask FERC for expedited decision

Nexus Gas Transmission is asking the FERC to grant its certificate to build a natural gas pipeline by Feb. 3 before one of the FERC commissioners steps down.

Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), the partners in the Nexus pipeline project, say the request reflects "concern that the absence of a quorum after Feb. 3 will stifle the Commission's ability to act, delaying commencement of construction to the point that it will jeopardize the project's ability to meet demand."

The Nexus pipeline is designed to move up to 1.5B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale basins to the U.S. Midwest and Ontario.