German prosecutors name former Volkswagen CEO as fraud suspect

German prosecutors name Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) former CEO Martin Winterkorn as a suspect in a fraud investigation, widening their probe into the diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

The former CEO, already being investigated over possible market manipulation, also will be probed into when he first knew the company was rigging diesel emissions tests.

Prosecutors say the indication that Winterkorn may have known about the cheating sooner than he has said publicly was based partly on the questioning of witnesses and suspects, as well as evaluation of seized data.

The latest investigation will add to VW's legal headaches and encourage investors seeking €8.8B ($9.4B) in damage claims in Germany.