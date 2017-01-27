8point3 Energy sinks after issuing downside guidance

8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD -7.4% ) is sharply lower after reporting Q4 results and issuing below consensus Q1 and FY 2017 sales guidance.

For Q1, CAFD sees revenues of $9.3M-$9.8M vs. $12.5M analyst consensus, a net loss of $5.6M-$6.4M, adjusted EBITDA of $11.8M-12.6M, and a 3% higher distribution of $0.2565/share; for FY 2017, CAFD forecasts revenues of $63.3M-$66.7M vs. $90.1M consensus, net income of $27M-$32.6M, adjusted EBITDA of $106.5M-$113.1M, and a 12% distribution growth rate for the year.

In response, shares are downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Avondale and cut to Neutral from Buy at Roth Capital.