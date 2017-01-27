Bloomberg: United Airlines targeting major expansion at LAX

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) is targeting a major expansion at Los Angeles International Airport in an effort to reverse a slide that has left it behind its biggest rivals at the West Coast hub, Bloomberg reports.

UAL President Scott Kirby told pilots this month that the company needs more space and is studying plans to claim most or all of a future terminal, according to the report.

United, once the leader at LAX, has dropped to third place behind American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta (NYSE:DAL), which have been building international gateways in Los Angeles to compete with UAL’s lucrative hub in San Francisco.