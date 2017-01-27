Hearing Charter chatter, Verizon bondholders press for better terms

After a bout of merger chatter that Verizon (VZ +1% ) might want to "combine" somehow with Charter Communications (CHTR -2.9% ) -- talk that was shot down in a few circles -- bondholders are pushing for a change in terms on an exchange offer for almost $30B in debt.

On Wednesday, Verizon set up a deal to buy back 18 series of notes via an exchange for longer-dated bonds (or in some cases cash).

But bondholders are fretting a downgrade in credit rating if Verizon takes on a load of new debt (atop its existing $100B) to swallow Charter. Some are pursuing coupon step-ups to guard against the prospect, though an extension could help (the offer closes on Tuesday).

"People would be taking their maturities longer with this trade and a large acquisition would add uncertainty to the picture," said one investor. "We are always subject to the possibility of big acquisitions, but the proximity of it is kind of unique here."