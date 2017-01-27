Border tax opposed by oil refiners, but Gulf Coast refiners seen best prepared

A proposal favored by Republicans in Congress for a tax of up to 20% on all imports, including crude oil, would spark a rise in fuel costs across the U.S. that would hurt east and west coast refiners more than those near the Gulf of Mexico, analysts say.

The refining industry as a whole opposes the tax, but east and west coast refiners have more reason to worry: Coastal refiners import more foreign oil and typically have a competitive advantage in accessing imports because they can buy a wider range of crude oil in various qualities - an advantage that would be lost with the tax.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which operates two refineries in California with capacity of more than 500K bbl/day, is the largest importer of foreign crude, according to government data, followed by Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX); PBF Energy's (NYSE:PBF) margins also would be squeezed by dependence on foreign crude shipments.

Gulf refiners likely would be on the best footing because of their easy access to domestic and foreign supplies and proximity to export markets for tax-free fuel shipments out.

Other relevant tickers include TSO, MPC, ALJ, WNR, HFC, CVI, DK