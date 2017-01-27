Top Oi shareholder Pharol opposing outside reorg plans

Pharol -- the biggest shareholder in bankrupt Brazilian telecom Oi (NYSE:OIBR) -- says it won't go for any reorganization plan that doesn't come from inside the carrier.

The Portuguese firm is eyeing a plan from Elliott Management Corp., revealed this week to involve a minority stake via a 9B real capital injection (about $2.9B). Other reports have Paul Singer's firm pursuing a 51% or 60% stake as the outcome.

Elliott is the third potential suitor to emerge for Oi over the past year, including groups of bondholders around Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris and around Aurelius, Attestor and Citadel.