American steel not likely to get Keystone boost despite Trump pledge

U.S. steelmakers will receive little benefit from the Keystone XL pipeline, despite Pres. Trump's pledge to require the project to use American-made steel, because they have limited ability to meet TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) stringent materials requirements, analysts and traders say.

The material for Keystone already has been purchased, and although some of the steel that has sat exposed to the elements along the pipeline's route for more than two years will need to be replaced, help is not likely to come from U.S. producers such as U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) because of the specialized steel required for the project.

U.S. steelmakers have strong businesses in producing pipe and tube for the oil and gas industry, but analysts say they would need to reinvest and retrofit their plants to reorient production to meet Keystone's requirements.

Foreign-owned steelmakers with U.S. operations, such as India's Welspun and JSW as well as Russia's Evraz, are considered best able to produce the pipe.