FDA extends clinical hold on Regulus' RG-101 until at least Q4; shares down 20% after hours

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) slumps 20% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that the clinical hold on lead product candidate RG-101 that was instituted in June 2016 by the FDA will remain in place until more safety data are available.

Specifically, the agency want to review final safety and efficacy data from ongoing clinical and preclinical studies before reconsidering the suspension. The company says the required 48-week follow-up data will be available in Q4. The FDA has also requested additional expert opinion of liver safety in light of the proposed mechanism of hyerbilirubinemia (excess bilirubin in the blood) and an updated risk/benefit assessment of the proposed RG-101 therapeutic regimens.

Previously: FDA places Regulus' IND for lead product candidate on clinical hold after second serious adverse event; shares off 50% premarket (June 27, 2016)