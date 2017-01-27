NextEra Energy lifts 2018 guidance, extends financial outlook by two years

NextEra Energy (NEE +2.2% ) is higher despite missing estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as it guides 2017 earnings in-line and raises its 2018 outlook.

NEE sees FY 2017 EPS of $6.35-$6.85, vs. $6.57 analyst consensus estimate, and raises FY 2018 EPS guidance to $6.80-$7.30 from a prior outlook for $6.60-$7.10.

In addition, NEE extends its financial expectations by two years to 2020, and forecasts an EPS compound annual growth rate of 6%-8% through 2020, citing the strength and diversity of its growth prospects.

For 2016, NEE says Florida Power & Light increased its regulatory capital by 8.3%, and NextEra Energy Resources completed a record year as it delivered ~2.5 GW of new contracted renewables.