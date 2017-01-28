Chinese New Year starts off strong for Macau casinos

Macau is seeing a rush of visitors from the mainland for the Chinese New Year holiday. Early reports from local tourism officials indicate a double-digit gain in traffic this year for the celebration that lasts until February 2.

JPMorgan tips that junket bookings are high this year, while Bernstein reports hotels bookings are running at near full capacity.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect Macau January gross gaming revenue to increase 8.5% Y/Y to 20.26B patacas ($2.54B).

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

