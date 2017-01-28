Advisory Board, Liberty Global, Legg Mason among picks at Barron's Roundtable

The Roundtable took place in early January, and Oscar Schafer's first pick, Advisory Board (NASDAQ:ABCO) has already soared higher after Elliot Management disclosed an 8.3% stake on Jan. 12. Updating, Schafer says the activist's presence boosts the chance the company is sold in the near-term, and thinks ABCO could be worth as much as $60 per share to the right buyer vs. Friday's close of $45.

Another pick is to buy the dip in Europe's largest cable TV operator, Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK). There's not going to be a sale to Vodafone, but European cable remains an attractive business, and the cord-cutting threat to Liberty is overblown. Look for John Malone to use ample excess cash flow to buy back cheap stock and create value through acquisitions.

T. Rowe Price's Brian Rogers has an interesting pick in Legg Mason ("the other great investment firm in Baltimore"). After a rough 2016, LM shares can be had for less than book value. Also, Rogers notes industry acquisitions typically get done for 1-2% of AUM, and Legg sells for 0.4% of AUM. At the rate CEO Joseph Sullivan is buying back stock, there may not be any shares soon. In the past six-seven years, share count fell by about 38%.