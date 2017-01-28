Google recalls staff to U.S. after Trump immigration ban order

The president on Friday signed an executive order suspending entry into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations for at least 90 days.

In the wake of that order, a number of U.S.-bound passengers were prevented from boarding flights to the States, and several were detained upon their arrival in New York.

Authorities believe the ban covers about 150-175 travelers per day among all airlines touching down in the U.S.

"It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," says Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai in a memo to employees (Source: Bloomberg). He says more than 100 company staff are affected by the order, and they were urged to return to the U.S. before the ban could take effect.

The Washington Post reports sources as saying the Department of Homeland Security is allowed to grant waivers to those individuals and others deemed to not pose a threat to national security.