U.S. firms respond to Trump's immigration order

American companies are responding to President Trump's executive order on immigration, which clamped down on refugee admissions and temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), UBER, and others have expressed concern about the action's effect on their employees.

The ramifications of tighter immigration rules don't just affect Silicon Valley. They stretch from finance and travel to meat packing and construction.

