Italy fund has room to recapitalize other banks

Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalize other weak lenders after Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), according to Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco.

He didn't name any banks that may need government support to bolster their capital, but analysts say Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca (OTC:VENBF) and Carige (OTC:BCIGY) will likely need to strengthen their balance sheet soon.

