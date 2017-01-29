Rockwell beat not as strong as it sounds - JPM

JPMorgan picks up the bear case on Rockwell (NYSE:ROK):

"Given the Bulls have the wind at their backs and the stock is up materially, we’ll stick to presenting the other side of the case, on which we believe that most of the details soften the positive impact of the quarter.

"To start, the raise to guidance was $0.10 off of the $0.30 beat, the premise being that the trend is not as strong as the 4% organic. We think there is merit to this view, and not just due to conservatism."

Firm says y/y was helped by pull-forward work and a heavy degree of year-end flush. Also, "the greatest degree of upside leverage came from auto markets, especially Asia (+>20%), in line with what we have seen from 3M (up >10%) as well as Tyco Electronics (+~25%), rates we believe have less to do with trend and more to do with the unsustainable incentive-driven growth in China auto.

"All in, we don’t think a 7% move on a $0.10 increase to guidance is warranted and remain on the sidelines. Keep in mind that, higher level, PMI >55 has typically been the wrong time to buy Rockwell."