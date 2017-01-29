Blue Sky Asset Management's suite of QuantX ETFs opens for business

As described, the Blue Sky approach looks for a more rapid response to changing market conditions. "Investors don't have an infinite time horizon," says Director of Research David Varadi.

The QuantX Dynamic Beta US Equity ETF (XUSA) is benchmarked against the FTSE/Russell 1000 Index, and uses options market data to identify a basket of names with the highest upside volatility relative to downside volatility.

The QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Income ETF (QXMI) identifies top-performing fixed income and equity ETFs.

The QuantX Risk Managed Growth ETF (QXGG) identifies top-performing domestic and international equity ETFs.

The QuantX Risk Managed Real Return ETF (QXRR) is designed to capture exposure to real returns by investing in inflation-sensitive assets.

The QuantX Risk Managed Total Return ETF (QXTR) looks to provide higher levels of total return from the best-performing asset classes with downside protection.