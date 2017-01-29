WSJ: CSX in talks to make Hunter Harrison CEO

The former Canadian Pacific CEO presented his vision for CSX at a meeting in Atlanta on Friday, according to the report.

In addition to CSX bringing on Harrison as CEO, activist Mantle Ridge is also seeking more than three board seats, say the Journal's sources, but while CSX is amenable to Harrison as CEO and board representation for Mantle Ridge, it's not, at this point, willing to give up that many seats.

Previously: CSX upgraded on "high" probability of Harrison becoming CEO, BMO says (Jan. 23)

Previously: CSX board says will discuss strategy with Harrison, Mantle Ridge (Jan. 19)