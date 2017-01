Chinese markets closed for Lunar New Year

It's the Year of the Rooster! Chinese markets will remain closed for most of the week as Lunar New Year celebrations kick off for much of Asia.

The PBOC pumped 1.13T yuan (roughly $165B) into domestic money markets last week via its routine operations, as consumers prepared for shopping sprees and to hand out red packets filled with fresh notes to friends and relatives.

Markets will reopen on Friday, February 3.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA