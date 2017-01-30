Shooting at Quebec City mosque

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. Witnesses said up to three gunmen opened fire during evening prayers and yelled, "Allahu Akbar!"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the "cowardly attack," saying that "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of Canada's national fabric."

On Saturday, he responded to Trump's immigration by tweeting: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

