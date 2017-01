Although it was below 0% less than a year ago, inflation in Saxony rose by 2.3% in January.

That could mean Germany's preliminary inflation figure topped the ECB's target of 2% (to be released at 8:00 ET), prompting louder calls for an end to stimulus programs from within the eurozone’s largest member.

10-year Bund yields are up 2.5 basis points at 0.49%, just under the one-year high hit last week.

