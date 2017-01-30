U.S. judges limit Trump immigration order

A federal judge in New York and at least five other states have temporarily halted deportations after the American Civil Liberties Union argued for stranded refugees and visa holders to be released.

The White House has also clarified its policy regarding green card holders, stating that the travel ban would not apply to those with legal permanent residence in the United States.

