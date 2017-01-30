Jacobs acquires Aquenta Consulting in Australia

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has acquired Aquenta Consulting from Amec Foster Wheeler for an undisclosed term.

“The acquisition of Aquenta further strengthens our Asia Pacific Buildings and Infrastructure business, expands our global capability in integrated project services, and is in line with the strategic plan we announced late last year at our Investor Day,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings and Infrastructure Patrick Hill. “This is particularly important as we continue to build our reputation for the delivery of high value project management services across the growing Asia Pacific Buildings and Infrastructure market. The integration of Aquenta with Jacobs will serve to strengthen the value proposition we have been jointly providing to clients on more than 50 projects over the past ten years. We welcome the Aquenta team into Jacobs.”

