Markets react to Trump travel ban

U.S. equity index futures are down about 0.3% , while the dollar weakened slightly, following President Trump's executive order on immigration, which clamped down on refugee admissions and temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"America is a proud nation of immigrants... but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border," Trump said in a statement. "This is not about religion."

Adding to pressure on markets, data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in Q4, with GDP rising at a 1.9% annual rate.

