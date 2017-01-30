Mallinckrodt to divest Intrathecal Therapy unit for $203M

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) inks an agreement with Piramal Enterprise Limited's UK subsidiary Piramal Critical Care to sell its Intrathecal Therapy business for ~$203M. Net sales of the unit in fiscal 2016 was $44.6M.

The primary asset in the business is Gablofen (baclofen injection), an intrethecally (injected into the spinal column) administered medication for the treatment of severe spasticity of cerebral or spinal origin in adult and pediatric patients at least four years old.

The divestiture, considered a non-core asset, is part of Mallinckrodt's transition to a specialty pharmaceutical firm.

Under the terms of the deal, $17M will be paid at closing and $154M will be paid on the first anniversary of the close date. The remaining $32M is contingent of the achievement of profit objectives in 2018 and 2019. The transaction should close this quarter.