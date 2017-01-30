Frontline proposes combination with DHT

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) confirms it approached DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) with a proposal for a possible business combination.

The company offered to acquire all outstanding shares of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 Frontline shares for each DHT share.

Frontline has already acquired 15,356,009 shares of DHT, representing ~16.4% of outstanding shares.

A combination of Frontline and DHT would create the largest public tanker company by fleet size, market cap and trading liquidity.

DHT +16.16% premarket to $4.96. FRO +0.14% to $7.03.

Source: Press Release