New Residential cuts another MSR deal, hints at blowout Q4, hikes dividend, sets capital raise

New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) agrees to the purchase of about $97B UPB of seasoned agency MSR and related servicer advances from CitiMortgage for roughly $950M and $32M, respectively. The deal is expected to close this quarter.

The company anticipates 2016 Q4 core EPS of $0.59-$0.63, and full-year 2016 core EPS of $2.12-$2.16.

The current quarterly dividend is $0.46, and it's being hiked to $0.48.

To help fund the CitiMortgage deal, NRZ is offering 49.17M shares with underwriter greenshoe of another 7.375M shares.