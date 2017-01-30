Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6B

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) +5.7% premarket after Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) agrees to acquire the company for ~$1.6B, or $19.65/share, a deal the companies say will create a technology business that spans electronic design, device and network validation, and application and security performance.

The deal values Ixia at $19.65/share, an 8% premium to Friday’s closing price and 45% above the Dec. 1 price, the day before initial media reports that Ixia was considering strategic alternatives.

KEYS expects revenue synergies of more than $50M by year three and $100M by year five from the deal, as well as annual cost synergies of $60M, of which $50M should be achieved within 24 months.