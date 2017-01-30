Citigroup getting out of mortgage servicing business

With two deals, Citigroup (NYSE:C) sets its exit from mortgage servicing operations by the end of 2018.

The first is an agreement to sell MSRs and related servicing on roughly 780K agency mortgages for non-Citibank retail customers with outstanding loan balances of about $97B to New Residential.

The second is the entering of a subservicing agreement with Cenlar FSB for remaining Citi-owned loans and certain MSRs not sold to New Residential.

The deals are expected to negatively impact Q1 pretax results by about $400M.

CitiMortgage still intends to be in the mortgage origination business.

