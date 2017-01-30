FibroGen's roxadustat successful in two late-stage studies in China; shares up 9% premarket

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is ahead 9% premarket, albeit on only 100 shares, in response to its announcement of positive top-line results from two Phase 3 studies in China assessing roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients with chronic kidney disease. Both trials met their primary endpoints. The data will support a marketing application there.

If approved, collaboration partner AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will commercialize while FibroGen will be responsible for manufacturing and medical affairs.

Roxadustat is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) prolyl hydroxylase. HIF is a protein transcription factor that "turns on" the production of red blood cells (erythropoiesis). Its value proposition is the ability to maintain hemoglobin levels in CKD patients without affecting inflammation and potentially avoiding the need for ongoing intravenous iron repletion therapy as needed with epoetin alfa (Janssen's Procrit).